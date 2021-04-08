Jackson Field becomes Grand River Country Club, owners invite public to try it out

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tonight Jackson Field becomes a golf course called “Grand River Country Club.”

This weekend only Lugnuts fans and golf fans alike can get in some early season swings.

The course was designed by Matt Hicks, who played News 10′s Kellan Buddy in a friendly game to test it out.

“I can’t wait. It’s been a fantastic process,” Hicks said. “Very lengthy and detailed, but we’re here and we’re excited for the first group to tee off at noon today. Hacker’s hot corner will greet all the golfers today, easy straightforward 33 yard chip.” Hicks won that game, but then it’s only fitting you win on your own course.

There are still some tee times available. You can visit their website to reserve a time.

