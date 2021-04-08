Having fun at Spring Break Horse Camp

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - For many Mid-Michigan students, this week is spring break for them!!!

Some spring break camps are not only keeping the kids entertained, but are also teaching them a thing or two - like riding a horse!

Studio 10 stopped by Dowd’s Equestrian horse camp to see all the horsing around.

To learn more about camps in the summer or private lessons: https://www.facebook.com/dowdequestrian

