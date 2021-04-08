Having fun at Spring Break Horse Camp
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - For many Mid-Michigan students, this week is spring break for them!!!
Some spring break camps are not only keeping the kids entertained, but are also teaching them a thing or two - like riding a horse!
Studio 10 stopped by Dowd’s Equestrian horse camp to see all the horsing around.
To learn more about camps in the summer or private lessons: https://www.facebook.com/dowdequestrian
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.