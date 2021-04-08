FBI searching South Lansing house

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Michigan State Police, and the Lansing Police Department conducted a search of a Lansing home on Thursday. Detectives were first spotted around 10 a.m. at an abandoned house on Reo Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

K-9′s sniffed the backyard of the house and assisted investigators as they dug up dirt piles from the home. LPD tells News 10 there is no active threat and the agencies were working on an old case. LPD says the house is scheduled for demolition later in the day, but wouldn’t release any other information about the search.

After taking possible evidence out of the house and the backyard, the FBI packed up the mobile lab from the scene at around 1 p.m. No crime scene tape was laid out. Neighbors and more than 20 concerned residents watched as the home was searched.

This is a breaking news story, News 10 will provide further updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.