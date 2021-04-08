Advertisement

False unemployment claims on the rise

As of March 13, Michigan had more than 940,000 people claiming unemployment benefits.
Unemployment fraud
Unemployment fraud(AP/KOLO)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There has been a dramatic rise in unemployment claims filed over the past week in Michigan.

That is why state officials are putting up fraud protection.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has flagged about 100,000 claims it believes were probably filed by criminals. Payments to those accounts have been stopped until the identities of those making claims can be verified.

As of March 13, Michigan had more than 940,000 people claiming unemployment benefits.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Two Secretary of State offices abruptly close
Rescue workers tend to a 4-month-old boy found abandoned next to a creek in Oakland County's...
Deputies find 4-month-old baby, apparently abandoned, near Orion Township creek
State Rep. Jewell Jones arrested after crash on I-96
Animals seized from home in Lansing
Multiple animals, including exotics, seized from home in Lansing
COVID-19 numbers continue to surge with Michigan not slowing down
COVID-19 numbers continue to surge with Michigan not slowing down

Latest News

Philadelphia police department
Man killed, officer injured following traffic stop by Philadelphia police
Animals seized from home in Lansing
Animals seized from home in Lansing
American Rescue Plan more than just checks
Grass Lake girls advance to state finals
Grass Lake girls advance to state finals