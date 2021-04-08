False unemployment claims on the rise

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There has been a dramatic rise in unemployment claims filed over the past week in Michigan.

That is why state officials are putting up fraud protection.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has flagged about 100,000 claims it believes were probably filed by criminals. Payments to those accounts have been stopped until the identities of those making claims can be verified.

As of March 13, Michigan had more than 940,000 people claiming unemployment benefits.

