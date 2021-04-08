Advertisement

East Lansing 54-B District Court returns back to phase one

54-B District Court will be closed to the public until further notice
City of East Lansing
City of East Lansing(City of East Lansing Facebook)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, 54-B District Court will be returning to phase one. The court will be closed to the public until further notice.

All out-of-custody matters are adjourned, except in cases where a constitutional right has not been waived. Additionally, jury trials are suspended to avoid a health risk to the public.

Individuals with outstanding warrants are encouraged to contact the court through the Virtual Counter.

Information regarding the court’s online services, Virtual Counter and Continuity of Operations Plan can be found at www.54BDistrictCourt.com.

This follows after 54-A District Court returned back to phase one as well.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Two Secretary of State offices abruptly close
Rescue workers tend to a 4-month-old boy found abandoned next to a creek in Oakland County's...
Deputies find 4-month-old baby, apparently abandoned, near Orion Township creek
Animals seized from home in Lansing
Multiple animals, including exotics, seized from home in Lansing
State Rep. Jewell Jones arrested after crash on I-96
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC

Latest News

Richard Bernstein, 46, is a judge serving on the Michigan Supreme Court. He’s been stuck in...
MI Supreme Court Judge moves to Dubai after being stuck for over two months
An Adrian man drove a pickup truck pulling an enclosed trailer to the entrance of an Ohio...
Adrian man claimed to have bomb at nuclear plant in Ohio
One of the biggest causes of coronavirus outbreaks lately has been school sports.
More COVID-19 clusters and cases tied to school sports
Working families and individuals eligible for Homestead Property Tax Credit
Working families and individuals eligible for homestead property tax credit