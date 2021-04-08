East Lansing 54-B District Court returns back to phase one

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, 54-B District Court will be returning to phase one. The court will be closed to the public until further notice.

All out-of-custody matters are adjourned, except in cases where a constitutional right has not been waived. Additionally, jury trials are suspended to avoid a health risk to the public.

Individuals with outstanding warrants are encouraged to contact the court through the Virtual Counter.

Information regarding the court’s online services, Virtual Counter and Continuity of Operations Plan can be found at www.54BDistrictCourt.com.

This follows after 54-A District Court returned back to phase one as well.

