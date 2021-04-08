Advertisement

Daily COVID-19 report: 7,819 new cases reported

(WBRC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coronavirus cases in Michigan are still high compared to most of the country, with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reporting another 7,819 cases and 73 deaths linked to the virus. 43 of those reported deaths are the result of a vital records review. Currently the state has had 723,297 COVID-19 cases, and 16,400 people have died from the disease.

There does appear to be a path out of climbing cases, and therefore pandemic related restrictions: vaccines. The most highly infected demographic, the young people who are frequently in essential jobs or attending college, have recently become eligible for vaccination and have expressed a largely favorable view of it. As more of the population gets vaccinated the state draws nearer to the day when masks, social distancing and other pandemic related restrictions are no longer needed.

  • Ingham County reports 19,192 cases and 304 deaths.
  • Jackson County reported 11,925 cases and 233 deaths.
  • Clinton County reports 5,211 cases and 71 deaths.
  • Eaton County reports 7,367 cases and 157 deaths.
  • Shiawassee County reports 4,484 cases and 85 deaths.

