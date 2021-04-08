Advertisement

Charlotte public schools dealing with 15 COVID-19 cases after spring break

(Charlotte Public Schools)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We knew that spring break carried a chance of a spike in COVID-19 infections, and Charlotte Public Schools may now be dealing with that.

At least 15 COVID-19 cases have been found in Charlotte Public Schools (CPS) since the return from spring break, with some students in quarantine as a precaution. Officials are hesitant to call the rise in cases an outbreak, since the cases seem to have come from different sources.

Even so, parents could be justified in wondering if the school will make a return to virtual learning.

CPS uses a hybrid model that allows individual families to choose between in-person or virtual learning. If school administrators don’t make the call to return to an all-virtual model while the infectious period passes, families will still have that option for their children.

