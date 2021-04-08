Advertisement

Baby shot in Chicago road rage incident

The one-year-old was stuck in the right temple and was rushed to the hospital by a good Samaritan at the scene.
Jushawn Brown (left) is facing a felony gun charge in connection with a road rage shooting on...
Jushawn Brown (left) is facing a felony gun charge in connection with a road rage shooting on Lake Shore Drive Tuesday that left one-year-old Kayden Swann (right) critically wounded, according to Chicago police.(Chicago Police Department and Legal Help Firm)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - A road rage incident in Chicago led to gunshots fired and a one-year-old baby boy seriously injured in the shooting.

Police believe the incident began Tuesday morning when one car would not let another car into a lane of traffic. The driver of a black Chevrolet vehicle began firing shots at a Dodge sedan on Lake Shore Drive near Soldier Stadium.

The one-year-old, Kayden Swann, was stuck in the right temple and was rushed to the hospital by a good Samaritan at the scene.

“I just, it wasn’t incredibly complicated,” said the good Samaritan. “The person indicated they needed help. I was there, no one was helping so I offered to get them to the hospital as fast as I could.”

The boy was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he is still fighting for his life.

A 43-year-old man is facing a felony gun charge in connection with the shooting, according to Chicago police.

Jushawn Brown, of Englewood, has been charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, police said.

“They are completely unknown to each other and there was a dispute possibly over somebody not letting somebody into a lane of traffic,” said Cmdr. Jake Alderden of the Chicago Police Department.

Bullet casings were recovered over a two-block stretch as the cars proceeded north, Alderden said.

