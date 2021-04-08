Baby shot in Chicago road rage incident

(WILX) - A road rage incident in Chicago led to gunshots fired and a one-year-old baby boy seriously injured in the shooting.

Police believe the incident began Tuesday morning when one car would not let another car into a lane of traffic. The driver of a black Chevrolet vehicle began firing shots at a Dodge sedan on Lake Shore Drive near Soldier Stadium.

The one-year-old, Kayden Swann, was stuck in the right temple and was rushed to the hospital by a good Samaritan at the scene.

“I just, it wasn’t incredibly complicated,” said the good Samaritan. “The person indicated they needed help. I was there, no one was helping so I offered to get them to the hospital as fast as I could.”

The boy was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he is still fighting for his life.

A 43-year-old man is facing a felony gun charge in connection with the shooting, according to Chicago police.

Jushawn Brown, of Englewood, has been charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, police said.

“They are completely unknown to each other and there was a dispute possibly over somebody not letting somebody into a lane of traffic,” said Cmdr. Jake Alderden of the Chicago Police Department.

Bullet casings were recovered over a two-block stretch as the cars proceeded north, Alderden said.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.