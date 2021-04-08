Albion College gives update on racist graffiti found on campus

ALBION, Mich. (WILX) - Albion College has identified the person responsible for racist and anti-Semitic graffiti found in Mitchell Towers as a student.

In a Facebook post, Albion says the student, who was acting alone, took responsibility for the incidents. There were immediately removed from campus and placed on temporary suspension while the college conducts a full investigation as part of the student judicial process.

This comes one day after Albion College President Mathew Johnson and Leroy Wright, dean of students, announced via email that the FBI would be supporting the Albion Department of Public Safety (ADPS) and the Office of Campus Safety in their investigation.

“We know the acts of racism that have occurred this week are not about one particular person or one particular incident,” the college said in a Facebook post. “We know that there is a significant history of racial pain and trauma on campus and we are taking action to repair our community. We will change and heal together as a community because we are committed to doing the work.”.

The graffiti was found from March 28 to April 6, according to an email sent by the College from President Mathew Johnson on Wednesday morning. The announcement was followed by another mark of graffiti within Mitchell Towers that read, “Call the swat #KKKTime.”

According to The Albion Pleiad, an additional email was sent to students and staff on Wednesday afternoon in which President Johnson added that the individual was a “current student of color.” No further information about who the student is or the motive for their actions has been provided.

“Right now, we encourage all members of our community to listen, respond and care for one another, and lean on the faculty, staff, and community members who have been gathering today to make sure we are supporting you,” the college said. “We have your back.”

