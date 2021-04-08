Adrian man claimed to have bomb at nuclear plant in Ohio

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Adrian man is in an Ohio jail after claiming to have a bomb outside of a nuclear plant.

Wednesday around 5:45 p.m., North Perry police and Perry Village police were dispatched to the Perry Nuclear Power Plant on reports of a suspicious male refusing to leave the property.

Upon arrival, it was found that the male had driven a pickup truck pulling an enclosed trailer to the entrance of the facility. When confronted by plant security, the man claimed to have a bomb in the trailer.

The Lake County Bomb Squad and the Painesville Branch of the FBI were requested to provide assistance, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau was then requested to assist the FBI on the investigation.

Following a detailed inspection by the Lake County Bomb Squad, the truck and trailer were found not to contain any dangerous artillery.

Michael D. Fogelsong, 33, of Adrian, was booked into the Lake County Jail on the charges of Making False Alarms, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Trespass, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Additional charges may be forthcoming pending the investigation.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

“We want to ensure everyone that there is no ongoing threat or imminent threat to the Perry Nuclear Power Plant,” said Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno in a statement. “This appears to be an isolated incident.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.