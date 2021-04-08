Advertisement

Adrian man claimed to have bomb at nuclear plant in Ohio

When confronted by plant security, the male claimed to have a bomb in the trailer.
An Adrian man drove a pickup truck pulling an enclosed trailer to the entrance of an Ohio...
An Adrian man drove a pickup truck pulling an enclosed trailer to the entrance of an Ohio nuclear plant. When confronted by plant security, he claimed to have a bomb in the trailer.(Lake County Sherriff's Office (OH))
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Adrian man is in an Ohio jail after claiming to have a bomb outside of a nuclear plant.

Wednesday around 5:45 p.m., North Perry police and Perry Village police were dispatched to the Perry Nuclear Power Plant on reports of a suspicious male refusing to leave the property.

Upon arrival, it was found that the male had driven a pickup truck pulling an enclosed trailer to the entrance of the facility. When confronted by plant security, the man claimed to have a bomb in the trailer.

The Lake County Bomb Squad and the Painesville Branch of the FBI were requested to provide assistance, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau was then requested to assist the FBI on the investigation.

Following a detailed inspection by the Lake County Bomb Squad, the truck and trailer were found not to contain any dangerous artillery.

Michael D. Fogelsong, 33, of Adrian, was booked into the Lake County Jail on the charges of Making False Alarms, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Trespass, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Additional charges may be forthcoming pending the investigation.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

“We want to ensure everyone that there is no ongoing threat or imminent threat to the Perry Nuclear Power Plant,” said Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno in a statement. “This appears to be an isolated incident.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Two Secretary of State offices abruptly close
Rescue workers tend to a 4-month-old boy found abandoned next to a creek in Oakland County's...
Deputies find 4-month-old baby, apparently abandoned, near Orion Township creek
Animals seized from home in Lansing
Multiple animals, including exotics, seized from home in Lansing
State Rep. Jewell Jones arrested after crash on I-96
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC

Latest News

Richard Bernstein, 46, is a judge serving on the Michigan Supreme Court. He’s been stuck in...
MI Supreme Court Judge moves to Dubai after being stuck for over two months
City of East Lansing
East Lansing 54-B District Court returns back to phase one
One of the biggest causes of coronavirus outbreaks lately has been school sports.
More COVID-19 clusters and cases tied to school sports
Working families and individuals eligible for Homestead Property Tax Credit
Working families and individuals eligible for homestead property tax credit