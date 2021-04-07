Two Secretary of State offices abruptly close

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Secretary of State announced two branches have abruptly closed.

The Lansing-Michigan Ave. and Howell branch offices are closed until further notice.

Lansing customer appointments will be honored at the Lansing-Executive Ct. and Mason branches. Howell customers can go to the Highland and Novi branches.

No reason was given for the closures.

