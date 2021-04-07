Advertisement

Twitter won’t preserve Trump’s tweets online

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Twitter won’t host old tweets from former President Donald Trump’s now-suspended account on its social media platform.

“Given that we permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump, the content from the account will not appear on Twitter as it did previously or as archived administration accounts do currently,” a Twitter representative said Wednesday.

Twitter said it has been working with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to preserve the tweets.

NARA has done that in the past with government Twitter accounts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Two Secretary of State offices abruptly close
Police responded to an early-morning shooting in South Lansing near S. Martin Luther King...
Lansing Police responding to shooting in South Lansing
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Michigan residents can now renew their driver’s licenses, access other Secretary Of State services online
A driver was traveling westbound on Holmes Rd at Waverly when they failed to negotiate a turn...
Car crashes at Waverly and Holmes, lands upside down in trees
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, people enjoy the warming weather and a view of lower...
Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

Latest News

Dallas police Officer Bryan Riser was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder....
Judge orders release of ex-Dallas officer arrested in killings
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
UK advises limiting AstraZeneca in under-30s amid clot worry
Researcher using previous disasters to model COVID-19 recovery plans
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Survey: Americans are saving their stimulus checks