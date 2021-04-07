True Community Credit Union encourages youth to start saving now

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As part of National Financial Literacy Month, True Community Credit Union is encouraging youth to start saving now. True Community Credit Union has 33 school partners and is educating young people about saving money and more through their student run credit union branches. Find out more about their school partnerships and learn more about their new Super Saver mobile app, too.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.