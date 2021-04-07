Advertisement

True Community Credit Union encourages youth to start saving now

April is National Financial Literacy Month
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As part of National Financial Literacy Month, True Community Credit Union is encouraging youth to start saving now. True Community Credit Union has 33 school partners and is educating young people about saving money and more through their student run credit union branches. Find out more about their school partnerships and learn more about their new Super Saver mobile app, too.

