State Rep. Jewell Jones arrested after crash on I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones, 25 is facing multiple charges following a vehicle accident on Interstate 96 near Fowlerville. This arrest happen overnight by Michigan State Police in Livingston County.

Jones represents the 11th District which is all of Garden City and Inkster, and portions of Dearborn Heights, Livonia and Westland.

In 2018, Jones was pulled over by Michigan State Police on I-94 for speeding, window tint and having an obstructed license plate, the Dearborn Press & Guide reported.

More details to come.

