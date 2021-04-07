Seventh Michigan resident charged in Capitol riot

DETROIT (WILX) - A metro-Detroit man who climbed the wall at the US capitol has become the seventh Michigan resident to be charged in the Jan. 6 riots.

25-year-old Jeremiah Caplinger of Taylor was arrested today and released on bond.

Photo evidence shows Caplinger wearing a Donald Trump hat while making a risky climb up the capitol wall.

Caplinger says he was inspired by former president Trump to participate in the rally.

