Red Cross asking for blood donations during National Volunteer Month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Currently, with no substitutes for human blood or any way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are essential for hospital patients in need of transfusions. As part of an effort to encourage donations, the American Red Cross is celebrating the blood, platelet and plasma donors who help keep the blood supply full during National Volunteer Month this April.

Nearly 2.6 million Red Cross volunteer donors step up every year to ensure blood is on the shelves when patients need it. This has been hugely important over the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Cross is continuing to urge healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs. You can schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Those who come to give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. (Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.)

Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 16-30

Clinton

Fowler

4/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fowler High School, 700 S Main St

Saint Johns

4/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Duplain Church of Christ, 5565 E Colony Rd

_______________

Eaton

Dimondale

4/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 162 Bridge Street

Lansing

4/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Delta Township Enrichment Center, 4538 Elizabeth Rd

_______________

Ingham

Okemos

4/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Red Cedar Church, 550 W. Grand River Ave #3150

Lansing

4/16/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

4/17/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

4/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

4/20/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Sparrow Hospital Professional Building, 1215 E. Michigan Avenue

4/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

4/21/2021: 9:15 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

4/22/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

4/23/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

4/24/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

4/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

4/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

4/28/2021: 9:15 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

4/29/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

4/30/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

East Lansing

4/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Edgewood United Church of Christ, 469 N. Hagadorn Rd.

4/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Michigan State University International Center, 427 N Shaw Lane, Michigan State University

4/29/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Peoples Church East Lansing, 200 W Grand River

Holt

4/26/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Holt, 2021 North Aurelius Rd

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

