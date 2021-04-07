Advertisement

Post-Spring Break testing available with new sites opening

37 pop-up testing sites have opened in the last 24-hours.
If you are going on a trip for spring break or just getting back, Michigan health officials are...
If you are going on a trip for spring break or just getting back, Michigan health officials are pleading for you to get tested for COVID-19.(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you are going on a trip for spring break or just getting back, Michigan health officials are pleading for you to get tested for COVID-19.

37 pop-up testing sites have opened in the last 24-hours.

The sites include:

  • Lansing’s Gardner International Academy on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • The Wilson Talent Center in Mason on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Lansing’s Eastern High School on Tuesday, April 13 from noon to 6 p.m.
  • and Wednesday, April 14 at Mason’s Thorburn Education Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police responded to an early-morning shooting in South Lansing near S. Martin Luther King...
Lansing Police responding to shooting in South Lansing
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Michigan residents can now renew their driver’s licenses, access other Secretary Of State services online
A driver was traveling westbound on Holmes Rd at Waverly when they failed to negotiate a turn...
Car crashes at Waverly and Holmes, lands upside down in trees
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, people enjoy the warming weather and a view of lower...
Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states
City of Lansing may decriminalize panhandling

Latest News

COVID-19 numbers continue to surge with Michigan not slowing down
COVID-19 numbers continue to surge with Michigan not slowing down
College students weigh in on the vaccine
Seventh Michigan resident charged in Capitol riot
Gov. Whitmer lowers flags in honor of Congressman Alcee Hastings