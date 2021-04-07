Post-Spring Break testing available with new sites opening
37 pop-up testing sites have opened in the last 24-hours.
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you are going on a trip for spring break or just getting back, Michigan health officials are pleading for you to get tested for COVID-19.
The sites include:
- Lansing’s Gardner International Academy on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Wilson Talent Center in Mason on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Lansing’s Eastern High School on Tuesday, April 13 from noon to 6 p.m.
- and Wednesday, April 14 at Mason’s Thorburn Education Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
