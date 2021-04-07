Post-Spring Break testing available with new sites opening

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you are going on a trip for spring break or just getting back, Michigan health officials are pleading for you to get tested for COVID-19.

37 pop-up testing sites have opened in the last 24-hours.

The sites include:

Lansing’s Gardner International Academy on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Wilson Talent Center in Mason on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lansing’s Eastern High School on Tuesday, April 13 from noon to 6 p.m.

and Wednesday, April 14 at Mason’s Thorburn Education Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.