Nike suspends sponsorship of Deshaun Watson amid sexual assault allegations

Watson has publicly denied any wrongdoing.
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a...
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. New Houston Texans coach David Culley reiterated Thursday, March 11, 2021, that the team has no intention of trading Watson, despite the star quarterback’s request to be dealt.(Matt Patterson | AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WILX) - Nike announced it has suspended its endorsement deal with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The company told CNBC on Wednesday the move comes amid sexual assault and inappropriate behavior allegations against Watson.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson,” Nike said in a statement to the television network. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Over the past month, 22 women have filed lawsuits against the 25-year-old who was selected 12th overall in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Tuesday, Ashley Solis publicly spoke about her allegations, saying Watson “robbed” her of the sense that she was healing people as a massage therapist.

The NFL has launched an investigation into Watson under its personal conduct policy. On Tuesday NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy called the allegations against the quarterback “deeply disturbing.”

The Houston Police Department also has an open investigation into Watson, without specifying what he has been accused of. Watson has publicly denied any wrongdoing.

