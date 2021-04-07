MSU sets up student-only vaccine clinic as 80% of students report plans to be vaccinated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Friday, Michigan State University will start administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to its registered students, by appointment only, at a student-only vaccine clinic inside the Pavilion for Agricultural and Livestock Education.

This clinic comes after a recent survey conducted by the National Social Norms Center at MSU that showed more than 80% of MSU undergraduate and graduate students plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nearly 30% responded that getting back to normal, including attending in-person classes and interacting with each other, was another top reason for getting vaccinated

“We are thrilled to now have the ability to provide a safe and effective, single-dose vaccine directly to our student population, who overwhelmingly want to receive one. The more people who get vaccinated, the closer we get to a more typical fall semester,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D.

Interested students must register to schedule an appointment. Appointments will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Students are asked to bring a valid MSU student ID or a valid state ID, passport or driver’s license. Status as an MSU student will be verified upon arrival.

