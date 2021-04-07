MSU launches app to simulate racist and other uncomfortable situations

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Michigan State University has developed a new virtual reality app. The app is called Walk a Mile in My Shoes, and it will help individuals recognize unconscious bias through different real-world situations.

Dr. Quentin Tyler, associate dean and director for diversity, equity and inclusion and Dr. Linda Nubani, an assistant professor in SPDC, have been working on this since 2019.

Since then, MSU has had several incidents of hate including a display of black historical figures hanging from a tree in the window of the Wharton Center.

Nubani believes this will provide a better alternative to racial bias training.

“When I tried it, I was fully immersed and I know that this is all fake but once I was inside I thought oh my gosh this feels really real and then there was a script that ran on me. I felt like I couldn’t pick words to defend myself,” Said Nubani.

It is important for people to experience different situations and have conversations with others about diversity, equity and inclusion in safe and enlightening spaces.

“I think it’s a really cool idea since there are so many people from all walks of life here on campus and to see what they have to go through everyday would be really cool,” said Maddy Gun, an MSU student.

The app is set to roll out in just a couple of weeks.

“The goal of the app is to create a space where everybody can experience things from other people’s perspective, to see the world through their lens. Hopefully it brings us together to bring a more inclusive equitable, diverse society,” said Tyler.

Students who are interested can email tylerque@msu.edu.

