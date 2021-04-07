Advertisement

LIVE: MDHHS hosts data update with state epidemiologist ­­

Information will be provided about testing, disease trends, outbreaks, hospitalizations, deaths, vaccinations, and the trajectory of the virus in Michigan.
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sarah Lyon-Callo, Ph.D., MS, Director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will host a data update on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m.

Dr. Lyon-Callo will share an update about COVID-19 data trends across the state. Information will be provided about testing, disease trends, outbreaks, hospitalizations, deaths, vaccinations, and the trajectory of the virus in Michigan.

