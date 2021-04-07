LIVE: MDHHS hosts data update with state epidemiologist ­­

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sarah Lyon-Callo, Ph.D., MS, Director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will host a data update on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m.

Dr. Lyon-Callo will share an update about COVID-19 data trends across the state. Information will be provided about testing, disease trends, outbreaks, hospitalizations, deaths, vaccinations, and the trajectory of the virus in Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.