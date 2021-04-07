Lansing School District delays student return to school, classes start April 19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The return date for in-class instruction is now April 19 for The Lansing School District.

“After careful review of the COVID minimum infection metrics, the numbers are still too high for returning kids to school after this recent surge in Michigan,” said deputy superintendent Delsa Chapman.

Schools that were scheduled to start in March will now all start on April 19. All other schools that are scheduled to start on April 19 and April 26 are scheduled to open on those dates.

“The Ingham County Health Department has recommended schools not convene face-to-face learning at this time. The science dictates to us when students can safely return to school. We will keep classes online through mid-April. We will keep providing face-to-face one-on-one services currently offered through the Department of Special Education. Additionally, our Learning Labs will remain open and in operation,” said Chapman.

Additional information from the district will be sent to families over the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

