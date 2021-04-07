ICACS seizes multiple animals including exotics from North Lansing home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -An investigation by Ingham County Animal Control officers at a North Lansing home culminated in the seizure of around 40 animals this afternoon.

An iguana, tegu, desert tortoise, prairie dog, tarantulas and geckos were found at the house. A tegu is an Argentinian lizard that can grow up to 4 feet long. Mice, rats, cats and dogs were also found in the home.

Potter Park Zoo officials and other area exotics experts assisted in the investigation and seizure.

Donations can be dropped off at the Mason animal shelter, if the public would like to assist with the animals care. Donations of Purina One cat food and financial donations towards medical care are in the highest need. Financial donations can be made there in person, or online to the Ingham County Animal Shelter Fund that directly benefits the shelter animals at www.icasfund.org/donate.

