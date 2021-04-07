How using science helps advance medicine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The MSU Science Festival is continuing throughout April and with over 200 virtual presentations not only in science, but technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, there is something for nearly everyone.

There are expo days on April 10th and 17th where people can see programs like how DNA is extracted or nanoparticles are used.

MSU Professor, Evangelyn Alocilta, is showcasing a demonstration of rapid detection using the DNA-gold nanoparticles for specific diagnosis and extracting disease-causing agents using magnetic nanoparticles for affordable, available and accessible technologies in resource-limited settings.

