Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Dog attacks horse pulling carriage in North Carolina park

By WSOC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC) - A terrifying incident in North Carolina was caught on camera when a dog started attacking a horse-drawn carriage filled with people.

“We had a family on the carriage,” the horse’s owner Bridger Medin said. “There were families and kids everywhere.”

It happened Saturday, according to Medin, during the first day of carriage rides for the season. The horse Queen Charlotte and the carriage driver Amanda Underwood were finishing the day with one last ride when the “nightmare came to life,” Medlin said.

He said the video, posted on YouTube as part of the sheriff’s investigation, shows the end of the attack. Medin said Queen Charlotte did what they are trained to do and protected their riders even under a vicious attack.

“The horse stayed and gave the fight of its life to protect the people and its riders,” Medin said.

Queen Charlotte fought back against the dog, brutally kicking at it. However, the dog continued to attack.

Underwood then jumped in to help, bringing an end to the attack.

“Had Amanda not have done that, I feel sure that the horse, at some point, would have quit fighting and run for his life,” Medin said. “And that would have been catastrophic.”

Queen Charlotte suffered bites on the legs, stomach, throat and was bitten through their jaw.

Investigators say the dog was also severely wounded and a vet advised it may be best to euthanize the pet.

No charges have been filed yet.

There is no leash law in the county, but pets must be tethered in the park.

Copyright 2021 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to an early-morning shooting in South Lansing near S. Martin Luther King...
Lansing Police responding to shooting in South Lansing
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Michigan residents can now renew their driver’s licenses, access other Secretary Of State services online
A driver was traveling westbound on Holmes Rd at Waverly when they failed to negotiate a turn...
Car crashes at Waverly and Holmes, lands upside down in trees
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, people enjoy the warming weather and a view of lower...
Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states
City of Lansing may decriminalize panhandling

Latest News

Speeding was cause of Tiger Woods accident
Dallas police Officer Bryan Riser was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder....
Judge orders release of Dallas officer arrested in killings
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck
This August 2017 photo made available by Fermilab shows the Muon g-2 ring at the Fermi National...
‘Tantalizing’ results of 2 experiments defy physics rulebook
54-A District Court returning to phase one