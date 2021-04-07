Gov. Whitmer lowers flags in honor of Congressman Alcee Hastings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to remain lowered to half-staff through Thursday, April 8 to honor and remember the passing of Congressman Alcee Hastings.

This follows a proclamation issued by the White House.

“Our state is heartbroken about the passing of Congressman Alcee Hastings,” Whitmer said. “Congressman Hastings was a true champion of equality, and our entire nation is grateful for his work advancing civil rights. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

The Governor’s office is also encouraging Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.