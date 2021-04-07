Advertisement

Former Fowlerville wrestler Adam Coon one step away from qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

Coon will wrestle in World Olympic Qualifiers in May in Bulgaria
Former Fowlerville Wrestler Adam Coon poses with some former Gladiator wrestlers after winning...
Former Fowlerville Wrestler Adam Coon poses with some former Gladiator wrestlers after winning a spot on the United States Men's Olympic Wrestling Team.(Dan Coon)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Last week in Forth Worth, Texas, Adam Coon earned a spot on the men’s Olympic wrestling team.

But that doesn’t mean he’ll be able to participate in Tokyo later this summer.

“I’m just trying to keep it all in perspective at this point,” Coon told News 10. “This next tournament is the one that really matters. What’s the point of the Olympic team if you don’t get to compete in the Olympics?”

Coon won in his weight class in Texas, but it will be a lot harder to get onto the mat in Tokyo.

“Only 16 wrestlers per weight class are allowed,” Coon said. “There’s more than 16 countries, so there are a lot of countries vying for those 16 spots.”

Coon says his dad, Dan, the Gladiators’ coach, has been a key support system in his career.

When Adam was wrestling in the World Championships in Hungary in the Cadets (kids) division, his dad was invited to be his workout partner.

It was one of the few times their family relationship crossed paths with wrestling.

“Dad comes in and hits me in the chest,” Coon said. “I’m like, ‘okay we’re having this type of thing.’ So we’re just brawling on the mat, just ready for a fight. Everyone had stopped to watch us beat the snot out of each other.”

“When he stepped on the mat later that day, he was definitely ready,” His father Dan said. “He’d been punched a few times by me, I had to say sorry after, but it was definitely getting him ready for the World Championships.”

Said Adam: “It ended up working out, I won the world championship at that point. But honestly the toughest matchup I had was right before that, with my dad.”

Dan says there’s nowhere he’d rather be than standing in the corner, even if his kid hasn’t been confident.

“He’ll probably admit it too, he wasn’t sure he was going to be a good wrestler.,” said Dan. “He knew that would hurt dad’s feelings, but I love him one way or another.”

Dan says he’s hoping he’ll be able to join Adam next month when he wrestles for one of those 16 coveted spots at the World Olympic Qualifiers in May in Bulgaria.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Two Secretary of State offices abruptly close
Police responded to an early-morning shooting in South Lansing near S. Martin Luther King...
Lansing Police responding to shooting in South Lansing
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Michigan residents can now renew their driver’s licenses, access other Secretary Of State services online
A driver was traveling westbound on Holmes Rd at Waverly when they failed to negotiate a turn...
Car crashes at Waverly and Holmes, lands upside down in trees
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, people enjoy the warming weather and a view of lower...
Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

Latest News

Grass Lake girl's basketball getting support and getting ready for 2021 state finals
“We’re trusting the process” - Grass Lake girls basketball ready for first-ever state final
MHSAA Logo on WILX Background
MHSAA accepting applications for Student Advisory Council
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a...
Nike suspends sponsorship of Deshaun Watson amid sexual assault allegations
Jackson runner trying to qualify for Olympics
Jackson runner training hard to qualify for Olympics