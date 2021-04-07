Former Fowlerville wrestler Adam Coon one step away from qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Last week in Forth Worth, Texas, Adam Coon earned a spot on the men’s Olympic wrestling team.

But that doesn’t mean he’ll be able to participate in Tokyo later this summer.

“I’m just trying to keep it all in perspective at this point,” Coon told News 10. “This next tournament is the one that really matters. What’s the point of the Olympic team if you don’t get to compete in the Olympics?”

Coon won in his weight class in Texas, but it will be a lot harder to get onto the mat in Tokyo.

“Only 16 wrestlers per weight class are allowed,” Coon said. “There’s more than 16 countries, so there are a lot of countries vying for those 16 spots.”

Coon says his dad, Dan, the Gladiators’ coach, has been a key support system in his career.

When Adam was wrestling in the World Championships in Hungary in the Cadets (kids) division, his dad was invited to be his workout partner.

It was one of the few times their family relationship crossed paths with wrestling.

“Dad comes in and hits me in the chest,” Coon said. “I’m like, ‘okay we’re having this type of thing.’ So we’re just brawling on the mat, just ready for a fight. Everyone had stopped to watch us beat the snot out of each other.”

“When he stepped on the mat later that day, he was definitely ready,” His father Dan said. “He’d been punched a few times by me, I had to say sorry after, but it was definitely getting him ready for the World Championships.”

Said Adam: “It ended up working out, I won the world championship at that point. But honestly the toughest matchup I had was right before that, with my dad.”

Dan says there’s nowhere he’d rather be than standing in the corner, even if his kid hasn’t been confident.

“He’ll probably admit it too, he wasn’t sure he was going to be a good wrestler.,” said Dan. “He knew that would hurt dad’s feelings, but I love him one way or another.”

Dan says he’s hoping he’ll be able to join Adam next month when he wrestles for one of those 16 coveted spots at the World Olympic Qualifiers in May in Bulgaria.

