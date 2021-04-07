East Lansing Downtown Underground Market canceled this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday it was announced a decision has been made to cancel the East Lansing Downtown Underground Market scheduled to take place Sunday, April 11 as a part of the “Daytime. Nighttime. Anytime. Place Project” (Place Project). The decision was made due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area and out of an abundance of caution.

The Place Project was created to provide the East Lansing community with an opportunity to safely engage in the local economy, while also providing the flexibility needed for staff to temporarily pause certain Place Project activities should the risk to public health increase during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Given the current COVID-19 case numbers in Ingham County and across Michigan, staff have agreed that a temporary pause of the East Lansing Downtown Underground Market is in the best interest of the community for this weekend. Staff will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases in the area, with hopes to be able to resume with market days on Sunday, April 25.

Additional details about the East Lansing Downtown Underground Market are available HERE.

In addition to the cancellation of the April 11 market, the Friends of the East Lansing Public Library’s Library-on-the-Go Book Sale planned in conjunction with this weekend’s market has also been postponed.

While the market is paused, community members can still enjoy other elements of the Place Project, including the recently installed outdoor seating/dining areas for downtown patrons. Visitors will find new seating options in the following locations:

Pedestrian alley located in the 500 block of Grand River Avenue

North side of the Division Street Garage along Albert Avenue

Plaza located on the east side of the East Lansing Marriott

Ann Street Plaza (corner of Albert and M.A.C. avenues)

Pedestrian link under Newman Lofts (adjacent to Barrio Tacos)

Community members can grab takeout from local businesses and take advantage of outdoor seating and dining spaces but are reminded that masks continue to be required inside businesses and in outdoor public spaces in downtown East Lansing, unless seated at a table while eating and/or drinking.

Safe physical distancing (at least six feet) from those that are not a part of the same household/group should also continue to be practiced.

Members of the community are encouraged to continue to safely support local businesses during these challenging times. If visiting businesses in person, be sure to follow all COVID-19 safety measures in place.

