Daily COVID-19 report: Case rate still high, but vaccine eligibility could change that

(KY3)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coronavirus cases in Michigan have risen dramatically in recent weeks, with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reporting another 8,015 cases and 30 deaths linked to the virus. Currently the state has had 715,478 COVID-19 cases, and 16,327 people have died from the disease.

Recent moves could offer a path to reducing the infection rate. In response to the high COVID-19 numbers Michigan’s 55th District Court and 54th District Court moved back to Phase One, switching all in-person court proceedings to virtual where possible. In addition, the most highly infected demographic, the young people who are frequently in essential jobs or attending college, have just become eligible for vaccination and have expressed a largely favorable view of it.

  • Ingham County reports 19,044 cases and 304 deaths.
  • Jackson County reported 11,780 cases and 229 deaths.
  • Clinton County reports 5,179 cases and 71 deaths.
  • Eaton County reports 7,263 cases and 156 deaths.
  • Shiawassee County reports 4,400 cases and 85 deaths.

