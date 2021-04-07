COVID-19 numbers continue to surge with Michigan not slowing down

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Health experts are sounding the alarm, warning the US is on the brink of another surge of country-wide COVID-19 cases.

In Michigan, almost another 60 lives were reported lost on Tuesday, along with roughly 5,000 new cases.

The state is also making headlines for leading the nation in a terrifying category. According to The New York Times, Michigan has the highest rate of cases in the last week, measured using per 100-thousand people. The Great Lakes state’s average daily new case count over the last seven days comes in at more than 6,000.

As she got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Ford Field on Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she is not planning to reinstate any COVID-19 restrictions right now. The governor says the state’s biggest focus now is getting as many shots in arms as possible.

“It is fatigue that we’re confronting and it’s variants, frankly, and because of all these things that’s why the vaccine is so important,” Gov. Whitmer said.

As of this week, all Michigan residents age 16 and older are now eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

