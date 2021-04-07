Advertisement

American Rescue Plan more than just checks

By Kylie Khan
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Stimulus checks have been the main takeaway from the American Rescue Plan for a lot of people, but congresswoman Elissa Slotkin wants you to know there’s more to it.

Congresswoman Slotkin spent some time at Physicians Health Plan this afternoon talking about how the American Rescue Plan can help those who don’t have insurance.

The plan - which became law last month - helps people save money on their health insurance. Millions of Americans qualify for financial help to reduce out-of-pocket costs for marketplace premiums.

More than 67,000 uninsured Michiganders are now eligible for those tax credits.

Slotkin said, “Your healthcare, particularly if you’re a beneficiary of the ACA, of the marketplace, of Obamacare, you should relook your program and see what kind of cost-savings you can have this year. If you were considering getting on the ACA marketplace but had been reluctant before, you have 150 days to look at it.”

Also part of the American Rescue Plan: Anyone who has received unemployment benefits this year can get a zero-premium plan.

You may need to go to healthcare.gov and update your information to see any changes take effect.

