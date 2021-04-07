Advertisement

AG Dana Nessel Files Motion in Case Against Sidney Powell

The new filing seeks to bring forward relevant statements made by Texas attorney Sidney Powell in a motion she filed in a case involving Dominion Voting Systems.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a motion which includes new information in the case involving three Michigan attorneys and one Texas attorney who pursued a frivolous lawsuit in an effort to disenfranchise Michigan’s voters and undermine public trust in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

This filing will include relevant statements made by Texas attorney Sidney Powell in a motion she filed in a case involving Dominion Voting Systems.

In January, Nessel filed a motion for sanctions against Michigan attorneys Greg Rohl, Scott Hagerstrom and Stefanie Junttila, along with Sidney Powell.

“These attorneys seemingly made statements they knew were misleading in an effort to further their false and destructive narrative,” said Nessel. “As lawyers, fidelity to the law is paramount. These individuals worked to further conspiracy theories in an effort to erode public trust in government and dismantle our systems of democracy. Their actions are inexcusable.”

Attorneys Powell and Junttila went so far as to brazenly lie in a filing to the U.S. Supreme Court, claiming that the Michigan Legislature had endorsed competing slates of Republican and Democratic electors, when in reality, the Legislature’s leaders stood by the slate of electors chosen by Michigan’s voters.

LIVE: MDHHS hosts data update with state epidemiologist ­­