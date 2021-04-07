54-A District Court returning to phase one

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, 54-A District Court will be returning to phase one.

The following procedures will be in-effect:

• In-custody arraignments will be conducted daily.

• Proceedings will be conducted virtually to the maximum extent possible.

• In-person proceedings are limited to those where there is a statutory or constitutional right that has not been waived.

• In-person court proceedings will be limited to no more than ten people or any number that ensures six-foot social distancing at all times.

• Offsite in-person appointments with probationers and clients will be discontinued or limited to the greatest extent possible.

• Any member of the public who is asked to leave the court facility must be offered an opportunity to conduct court business virtually, attend court proceedings virtually, file documents in an alternative manner, or confer with Court Administration to determine alternate arrangements for accessing the court.

• If you have a scheduled wedding, please contact the court for information at 517-483-4430. The court will not schedule any weddings until further notice.

• Online services for case review, payments and warrants remain available on the court’s website at https://www.lansingmi.gov/150/54-A-District-Court.

The court will continue to closely monitor this situation and will make adjustments needed as this matter evolves.

