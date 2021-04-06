Wayne State suspending in-person classes and sports for 10 days.

(WILX) - Due to the regional coronavirus infection rate that has continued to increase, Wayne State University has decided to move forward with a plan to depopulate effective Wednesday, April 7, and continuing for the next 10 days.

All on-campus, face-to-face instruction is suspended with the exception of clinical rotations in the licensed health professions in the Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, the College of Nursing, and the School of Medicine.

Additionally, all spring sports are temporarily suspended with fall/winter sports canceled for the remainder of the term. Student-athletes will receive separate guidance on resuming practice or competition from the athletics department and their coaches based on the direction of the Public Health Subcommittee of the Campus Coronavirus Committee.

Guest access to student housing is restricted effective at noon on April 7. Students currently living in campus housing will be allowed to stay and must continue to follow all campus health and safety guidelines.

Campus libraries remain open but may be subject to increased restrictions. The Mort Harris Recreation and Fitness Center is closed except for COVID-19 testing.

With the exception of critical infrastructure employees, those who can work effectively from home are urged to do so.

Once the 10 days have passed, Wayne State plans to re-examine metrics on campus, in the region, and across the state.

“If the situation has improved, we will re-engage the activities that have been suspended,” said Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson. “If the metrics continue to show a heightened infection rate, we will extend this period of limited on-campus activities accordingly.”

