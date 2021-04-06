UFC and American Gaming Association partner on responsible gaming campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has joined the American Gaming Association (AGA) to promote responsible sports betting as the newest partner in its Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly. public service campaign.

To highlight its support, UFC will use its own in-venue, digital, and broadcast assets to promote co-branded marketing materials with UFC themes to encourage responsible sports betting.

“We have the most passionate, die-hard fans of any sport and they love to bet on UFC, but it’s important they do it responsibly,” said UFC President Dana White. “We’re proud to work with the AGA and get behind this campaign to encourage our fans to make smart decisions and promote responsible gaming.”

UFC joins NASCAR, the NHL, and the PGA TOUR as a league partner in the campaign, which focuses on the fundamental values of responsible sports betting:

setting a budget and sticking to it,

keeping betting social,

knowing the odds

and playing with trusted, regulated operators.

“As sports betting expands nationwide, professional sports leagues recognize the need to educate fans and ensure they’re wagering safely,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller. “We’re thankful to see this campaign grow as progressive leagues like UFC lend their considerable voice to this important effort. UFC’s commitment is important to engage, educate and encourage their fans – some of whom may be placing bets for the first time – to wager responsibly.”

The AGA launched the Have A Game Plan campaign in 2019 to educate sports fans on the importance of responsible sports betting.

In addition to leagues, UFC also joins Monumental Sports and Entertainment, the Vegas Golden Knights, and FanDuel as official campaign partners.

25 states and Washington, DC have now legalized sports betting, with 21 jurisdictions already operational. 14 states currently have active or pre-filed legislation to legalize sports betting.

100 million American adults now live in a jurisdiction where wagering on sports is legal.

It may be time to step away if sports betting is no longer a fun, affordable activity for you or a loved one. The signs below may indicate that it’s time to take a break or step away from playing.

Sports betting for longer and longer periods of time

Lying about the extent of sports betting involved

Often missing work or school to wager

Neglecting personal or family responsibilities to wager

Using sports betting as an escape

Wagering with money needed for paying bills

Believing the “big win” will bring sports betting under control

If you’re concerned about a potential gambling problem, take the ten-question self-assessment provided by the National Council on Problem Gambling or call the 24-hour confidential hotline: 1-800-522-4700.

