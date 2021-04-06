Travel surges amid new CDC guidelines, COVID-19 cases surge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are new signs of trouble in America, as air travelers and COVID-19 cases are both on the rise.

Leading up to the Easter holiday, travel spiked more than 1,300% compared to last year.

Many Americans ignored guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid non-essential travel. The agency did just say those who are fully vaccinated can fly at a lower risk. As the US surpasses 550,000 deaths, there is growing debate over if the nation has or has not entered another crippling wave.

“I do not think we’re going to have to go there, where you’re going to want to lock down if we get surges,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci. “I think we can avoid those surges.”

The CDC advises Americans to wear two masks if possible. However, more states are eliminating that very mandate, leaving some unsure of what to do.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.