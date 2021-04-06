Scam Alert: Scammers looking to steal personal information through COVID vaccine surveys

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another COVID-19 related scam is looking to take advantage of Michiganders, this time in the form of a survey.

For Michiganders who have received or plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning them to avoid current vaccine survey scams offering a reward in exchange for personal information.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), in collaboration with a number of other federal agencies, recently issued alerts to the public due to an increasing number of victims receiving email and/or text messages after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. In the messages, people are prompted to participate in a fraudulent post-vaccine survey with the promise of cash or a prize upon completion. The surveys in question are reportedly asking victims to pay for shipping and handling in order to receive a prize that is never delivered.

“Scammers continue to find ways to steal personal information and although many who have received the COVID vaccine have a sense of pride, it is crucial that people avoid sharing their vaccination cards for this exact reason,” said Nessel. “Bad actors are resourceful and with any piece of personally identifiable information, they will work hard to find out more about you. If you do receive a suspicious email or text, remember to never click on any unsolicited links or attachments, and also remember that no legitimate surveys will ever ask for your credit card or bank account number to pay for a ‘free’ reward.”

The Intellectual Property Rights Center provided the following information and tips to avoid being victimized in their alert:

No post-vaccine surveys are being conducted by Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

Any emails or text messages that purport to be sent on behalf of these companies seeking personal financial information are illegitimate and fraudulent as these companies would never request an advanced payment for shipping or other expenses.

DO NOT open any messages or click on any links or attachments.

NEVER give out bank account, credit card, or personal information.

Michiganders can also:

Report smishing – fraudulent – text messages to 7726 (SPAM) for investigation.

Filter unwanted text messages through your wireless provider or with a call-blocking app.

