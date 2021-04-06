Advertisement

Police: Woman, 18, charged in boyfriend’s death during drug deal she arranged

Sierrah Vance
Sierrah Vance(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - Police arrested an 18-year-old woman Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man during an alleged drug deal in December, according to court documents.

Sierrah Vance is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 25-year-old Malcolm Brewton, a father of two, on Dec. 16.

25-year-old Malcolm Brewton died after being shot during a drug deal in December.
25-year-old Malcolm Brewton died after being shot during a drug deal in December.(WXIX)

Vance’s sister set up a marijuana sale in the 1800 block of Dallas Avenue in North College Hill, according to a police affidavit. Vance then drove to the location with the intent of making the sale.

The affidavit notes Vance insisted Brewton go with her. It does not say whether Vance’s sister was a passenger, though North College Hill police suggested previously there were more than two occupants.

Police also identified the driver — Vance, according to the affidavit — as Brewton’s girlfriend.

At the scene, Brewton got out of the car, police said. Just then, two people pulled a gun and fired at Brewton, striking him.

Vance flagged down an officer around 10:30 p.m. near Simpson Avenue and Carpertner Drive to say Brewton had been shot.

The 25-year-old died sometime after crews transported him to a local hospital.

Vance’s arraignment will be held Tuesday morning.

FOX19 NOW spoke with Brewton’s mother the day after she learned of his death.

Left heartbroken, she said she will miss hearing her son knock at the door saying “mama” as he walks in.

“I won’t hear that no more,” she said. “That’s gone, the time he stopped breathing, and I’m just so heartbroken. That’s my heart. I miss him dearly, I really do. Mommy loves you, Malcolm.”

