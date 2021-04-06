Police finish collecting evidence from Colorado supermarket shooting

(WILX) - Police say they have finished collecting evidence at the Colorado supermarket where 10 people were shot and killed two weeks ago.

The property has been turned back over to the owners, King Soopers. It is not yet clear when the store will reopen.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

The 21-year-old suspect is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

