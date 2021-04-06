Advertisement

Police finish collecting evidence from Colorado supermarket shooting

The investigation is ongoing.
A shooting at King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado left 10 dead, including a police officer.
A shooting at King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado left 10 dead, including a police officer.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WILX) - Police say they have finished collecting evidence at the Colorado supermarket where 10 people were shot and killed two weeks ago.

The property has been turned back over to the owners, King Soopers. It is not yet clear when the store will reopen.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

The 21-year-old suspect is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

