Michigan residents can now renew their driver’s licenses, access other Secretary Of State services online

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can now renew their standard and enhanced driver’s licenses and state identification cards online and at self-service stations after the Michigan Department of State successfully completed a massive technology upgrade.

“This is a major step forward as we continue to improve our service for all Michiganders,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Michiganders can now access the following services online:

Renew or replace an enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required

View the mailing status of the requested driver’s license or state ID

Pre-apply for an original driver’s license

Request and obtain a driving record

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license

Pay reinstatement fees and invoices

Apply to be a notary public

Access streamlined business services

New transactions offered at self-service stations include:

Renew a standard or enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required

Request a replacement and print out a temporary license or ID

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license

Sign up on the state’s organ donor registry

Between March 16 – when the upgrade was completed – and the end of the month, thousands of residents who would have previously needed an office visit took advantage of the new conveniences. More than 6,000 people renewed or replaced their driver’s license or ID at a self-service station, and more than 5,300 enhanced driver’s license or ID transactions were completed online.

The 146 self-service stations can be found in various branch offices and other locations, such as Meijer and Kroger grocery stores, statewide.

For transactions that do require a branch office visit, the department offers appointments that can be booked up to six months in advance. Next-day appointments are released at 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday that customers can book for the next weekday.

Access online services, find a self-service station near you or make an office appointment at Michigan.gov/SOS

