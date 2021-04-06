Advertisement

Michigan physicians, health care providers get new resources to manage stress and burnout

Many of the resources are available 24/7.
Healthcare workers experience burnout amid COVID pandemic stress.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To better serve and support clinicians, physicians, and health care providers struggling with stress, burnout and the effects of COVID-19, the Michigan State Medical Society (MSMS) has launched a new program offering the resources they need to meet the demands of their personal and professional lives.

SafeHaven is a comprehensive and confidential well-being program offering resources and support they need to address career fatigue and behavioral health concerns. Many of the resources are available 24/7.

“Physician burnout has been a growing problem for years now and that’s only been exasperated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kevin McFatridge, chief operating officer of MSMS. “The fact is, we need to do a better job of caring for our physicians, nurses, physician assistants and all health care providers so that they in turn can continue to provide excellent quality care for Michigan’s patients—that’s what SafeHaven is all about. Our hope is this new resource will go a long way towards relieving our overly burdened provider community and ultimately help them rediscover the meaning, joy and purpose in practicing medicine.”

SafeHaven, a partnership with VITAL WorkLife, provides a multitude of discreet and confidential tools and resources to stay well, avoid burnout, and connect to their purpose without the fear of undue repercussions to their medical license.

“Most who work in health care do not see themselves as heroes and don’t do well seeking help for themselves, instead focusing on the needs of others in their care,” said Terri Babineau, MD, CMO of SafeHaven. “Being only human, health care workers need the opportunity to seek help for mental health reasons without fear of harm to their career. The SafeHaven Program offers necessary mental health resources that are truly confidential and actually support health care workers.”

SafeHaven resources are available to providers and their families and include:

  • In-the-moment telephonic support, available 24/7
  • Counseling sessions
  • Peer coaching
  • Legal and financial consultations and resources, available 24/7
  • WorkLife Concierge—a virtual assistant to help with tasks, available 24/7
  • VITAL WorkLife App providing mobile access to SafeHaven resources

More information about SafeHaven can be found HERE.

