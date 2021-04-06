Michigan adds almost 5,000 cases of COVID-19, 58 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another almost 5,000 people in Michigan have contracted the coronavirus according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Tuesday, April 6, the MDHHS reported 4,964 new cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, with 58 new deaths linked to the virus. 16 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records Review.

Michigan now has 707,463 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began last March, and 16,297 people have died.

Almost three million Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the MDHHS, that accounts for over 36% of Michigan residents.

1,828,520 Michiganders have been fully vaccinated, almost 23% of Michigan’s population.

Ingham County has 18,884 cases and 304 deaths.

Jackson County has 11,617 cases and 229 deaths.

Eaton County has 7,153 cases and 155 deaths.

Clinton County has 5,133 cases and 71 deaths.

Shiawassee County has 4,343 cases and 85 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

