Lansing Police responding to shooting in South Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police responded to a shooting in South Lansing near S. Martin Luther King Blvd. and Holmes Road.

The 37-year-old victim was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and that there is no threat to public safety.

LPD is working to clear the scene and the incident is still under investigation.

WILX will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.

