Investigation of CMU employees who have alleged ties to Bucholz continues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The investigation of two Central Michigan University employees who have alleged ties to TJ Bucholz continues.

Bucholz is a public relations consultant from Lansing and is accused of sexual harassment in the workplace.

News 10 has now obtained the contract between the Honigman Business Law Firm and CMU.

Investigators will look into the employee accused of being connected to the claims against Bucholz and another who was reportedly aware of his behavior.

They will also look at anyone else affiliated with the claims and if there was any failure on the part of CMU to address the alleged improper conduct.

This investigation will then determine if the employees violated university policies.

The firm will also provide CMU with specific actions it should take to avoid any future events similar to those being alleged.

Findings will be presented to General Counsel, CMU’s president Dr. Robert Davies, and the Board of Trustees.

After reviewing the report, the Trustees will make a summary of the findings available to the general public. CMU is paying the firm monthly, but how much and for how long is unknown.

