Ingham County recommends against in-person learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many students in Ingham County Schools are expected to be travelling this week during spring break. In response, the county health department released a statement Monday encouraging schools to go virtual next week to mitigate any COVID-19 spikes upon kids returning.

They’re recommending schools go back to remote learning the week of April 12. That’s not only because of the expected spring break spike, but because COVID-19 case numbers and school outbreaks are both up in Michigan.

The state saw 70 new outbreaks last week -- and even more Monday.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail spoke with News 10 about the county’s decision making process.

“The ways that it looks different is we do have more young people who are hospitalized,” Vail said. “However, what I’m hearing from the hospitals is they’re not in the hospital for as long. We did however just get reported five new deaths this weekend when we were having one or two a week because some people have chosen not to be vaccinated.”

So far we have been made aware that Ingham County and Eaton County are scaling back on court operations as well. Those seeking to do business with the Ingham County court will be restricted to those attending an in-person hearing and emergency filings.

Eaton County court is closing its doors to the public altogether. All scheduled hearings will be done virtually.

While Ingham County didn’t give a deadline of when they’ll lift the restrictions, Eaton County says they’ll be back May 17.

