Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail implores teens to get vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail has echoed Governor Whitmer’s publicly stated sentiments today, saying we have a clear answer to the problem of rising cases -- the vaccine.

Teenagers and young adults make up the largest portion of the population being affected by the virus. There are several factors that could be contributing to this, including those demographics being most likely to have jobs labeled “essential,” those groups being among the lowest on the vaccine priority list, and large swaths of those groups not taking the disease seriously.

Spring break trips, college parties and the difficult logistics of returning to in-person learning may not be the sole cause of the spike in infections, but they’re not helping.

The consequences of allowing the infection rate to skyrocket could be serious, both in the immediate and long term.

Michigan recently gained infamy as one of five states responsible for nearly half of the country’s COVID-19 infections. As a direct result of the high rate of infection, some services are once against shutting down to in-person interaction, going back to the early days of the pandemic.

A worse consequence could come down the line, if COVID-19 is allowed to spread so much that a vaccine resistant variant becomes the dominant strain. And so, restrictions are going back in place as various organizations try to stop the spread.

Health Officer Vail says that if Michiganders want to be able to have more freedom, they should sign up to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

“I guess I’m hoping some of those kinds of things are going to have an impact on the younger population in terms of getting out of the restriction mode,” Vail said.

While many teenagers might be encouraged by their parents to get vaccinated, Vail hopes young adults will encourage each other to do so as well.

