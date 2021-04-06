Holt Public Schools will have new a bond proposal on the upcoming ballot

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Holt will have a bond proposal on a May 4 ballot which will ask the public to fund a major organizational transition. If approved, school administrators say the bond would provide $148 million in funding for four key areas of critical infrastructure, security, learning environments, and innovation over the next 8 years.

Taxpayers will be asked to vote on a projected tax increase of 1.77 mils when compared to the previous year’s tax rate. However, Holt Superintendent Dr. David Hornak says that the restructuring is projected to be a net decrease to taxpayers.

It would also move students to a more tradition setup as ages relate to school buildings.

“This proposal re-configures our schools and reduces transitions for students,” Hornak wrote in a statement on the district’s website. “...if approved by voters, the fifth grade would return to our elementary buildings, our middle schools would serve 6-8 graders, and our high school would become a traditional 9-12 high school.”

Holt building configuration (WILX 2021)

The North Campus would become an “Innovation Center,” serving programs such as Holt’s Early College, dual college enrollment, Robotics courses, Energy Fundamentals courses, Aviation courses, Project Lead the Way Engineering courses, Career and Technical Education and so on.

Voters were last asked to consider a bond 21 years ago, during a proposal that focused on the secondary level and provided funding for the high school. This proposal would have changes for all buildings, but focuses on younger students.

“A core function of a school district is to organize students into grade configurations, which have the potential to impact student outcomes, improve student behaviors, positively impact relationships and sense of belonging, and produce high-quality humans,” Hornak said. “While there are a wide variety of ways to configure a school system, the longer a student attends a school, the more positive the impact has on the students. Students create bonds with their teachers and District staff, and the plan focuses on creating a stable environment for students for a longer period of time.”

