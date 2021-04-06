Heat Continues on Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It might only be early April, but Mid-Michigan has been in true summer form early in our workweek.

Sure, it won’t last forever, but warm and mostly sunny weather from Tuesday will also carry into Wednesday as we try again to reach that 80 degree mark.

Today was the warmest day so far in 2021, with many folks reaching the upper 70s and one or two spots even breaking 80.

Our overnight will stick with that heated trend, too, as lows will bottom out in the middle and upper 50s, greater than our average daytime high in early April.

That temperature headstart should spring us towards 80 tomorrow afternoon, probably the last day of such warmth for a while (at least for seeing 80s).

While temps are still in the 60s and 70s through the weekend, more shower chances will begin to sprout up over the coming days after tomorrow.

Thursday features showers and a few storms later in the day, so we could pick up rain via a couple brief but heavy downpours. Some of those showers will linger into early parts of Friday before some peeks of sun in the afternoon to finish our workweek.

The shower chance Saturday is very small with a weak-moving system that won’t be carrying much rain, but spotty chances are possible in the late afternoon.

While temperatures remain above average into early next week, the trend appears to kick us back closer to normal by the middle of the month. Fortunately that still means highs in the upper 50s, which we’ll certainly take over chilly air, ice or snow.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm. Low 57.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. Very warm. High near 80.

THURSDAY: Showers in the morning with storms in the afternoon. High 73.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Then becoming partly cloudy. High 67.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few spotty showers later in the day. High 68.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies early with more sun late. High 63.

MONDAY: Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 66.

TUESDAY: A couple showers in the area, otherwise mostly cloudy. High 62.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.