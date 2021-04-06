Governor Gretchen Whitmer receives first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer received her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after becoming eligible in the latest phase of prioritization that includes all Michiganders age 16 years or older.

“Today I’m happy to add my name to the list of 4.7 million shots in arms that have happened,” said Governor Whitmer.

To date, Michigan has administered 4,706,383 vaccines, moving the state closer to its goal of equitably vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older as soon as possible. As part of these efforts, Michigan is working to administer 100,000 shots per day, partnering with organizations like Ford Field to create more opportunities for Michigan residents to receive a vaccine.

Kellsey Hall, whose grandmother died of COVID-19, was vaccinated today, too. She’s part of a group of students encouraging other teens to get a vaccine.

“I would say that it’s safe and don’t be scared it wasn’t that bad at all,” said Hall on getting the vaccine.

This comes as states all across the U.S. are seeing an increase in cases in young adults.

“A few weeks ago, it started with a surge in the 10 to 19 year old age group. Unfortunately what we’re seeing now is it’s 20 to 29 then 30 to 39 then 40s and we’re also still seeing increases in 10 to 19,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive.

“We know what the spread looks like right now and it’s really crucial that as parents we’re not just models but we help our kids to be safe, as well,” said Governor Whitmer.

Governor Whitmer brought her 19-year-old daughter to get a shot today and she’s hoping other parents will do the same.

“People under age 24 are developing COVID-19 in increasing numbers both in Michigan and nationally,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh, director of the Protect Michigan Commission. “The more the virus gets transmitted, it prolongs our battle against the disease and our return to normalcy. That’s why it is critical for everybody age 16 and older in Michigan to make a plan to get vaccinated and, after they get their shots, to encourage their friends, family and co-workers to also get vaccinated.”

All individuals 16 and 17 years of age are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine only, and any minors ages 16 and 17 will need a parent or legal guardian to accompany them to their appointment to provide consent to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In some counties, the parent or legal guardian may be able to provide consent through a note or a phone call that has been verified by two nurses. Check with the vaccine provider first to see if this is an option where you live.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for those 18 years and older.

