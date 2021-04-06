GM, Gov. Whitmer reveal plans for first-ever Chevrolet Silverado Electric Pickup and GMC HUMMER EV SUV

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday General Motors President Mark Reuss announced Chevrolet will introduce a Silverado electric pickup truck that will be built at the company’s Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan. A sneak peek of the Silverado can be seen here.

Reuss was joined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, former governor and recently appointed Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan for the announcement.

Reuss also confirmed the recently revealed GMC HUMMER EV SUV will be built at Factory ZERO.

GM plans to deliver more than 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2025 and earn EV market leadership in North America. With the company’s Ultium Platform, virtual development tools, and technology, GM reduced vehicle development times by nearly 50 percent to just 26 months.

“The Chevrolet Silverado electric full-size pickup is designed from the ground up to be an EV, harnessing the best of the Ultium Platform and Silverado’s proven capability,” GM said in a statement. “The electric Silverado will offer customers a GM-estimated range of more than 400 miles on a full charge.” The actual range may vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, loading, and how you use and maintain your vehicle.

The announcement affirms Chevrolet’s commitment to building on the brand’s 100 years of truck expertise while transitioning to an all-electric future in the light-vehicle space.

“The vehicles coming from Factory ZERO will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles,” said Reuss. “The GMC HUMMER EV SUV joins its stablemate in the realm of true supertrucks, and Chevrolet will take everything Chevy’s loyal truck buyers love about Silverado — and more — and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike.”

The 2024 HUMMER EV SUV will offer more options for customers to tailor the truck to their lifestyles while continuing to encourage them to forge new paths with zero emissions.

In January 2020, GM announced it was investing $2.2 billion in its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant to produce a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs. In October 2020, GM renamed the plant Factory ZERO, to reflect the facility’s significance in advancing GM’s vision of a future with zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion.

Factory ZERO is the launchpad for GM’s multi-brand EV strategy. The facility has advanced technology and tooling and was designed with a focus on sustainable manufacturing. The GMC HUMMER EV pickup and the Cruise Origin, a purpose-built, all-electric and shared self-driving vehicle will also be built at Factory ZERO. Production of the GMC HUMMER EV pickup will begin later this year.

The plant has expanded to over 4.5 million square feet.

General Motors made several announcements in the last 18 months about rapidly driving toward its all-electric, zero-emissions future, including:

